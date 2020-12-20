BOYS BASKETBALL: Creighton Prep Rallies In Fourth Quarter To Hold Off Southwest
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 19)–A night after they upended Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southeast, the Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team looked to pull off another upset with No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep on Saturday night.
The Silver Hawks managed to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Junior Jays managed to force three-straight Southwest turnovers late and hit some free throws for a 74-67 Prep victory in a game heard on KFOR.
With Southwest leading 56-55 entering the fourth quarter, Prep quickly got two straight baskets. Southwest guard Rylan Smith scored on a layup with 2:18 left to trim the deficit to 66-64. Husker football recruit and Prep’s 6-6 center AJ Rollins capitalized on a basket, then the Junior Jays forced turnovers on the Silver Hawk’s next three possessions. Prep hit 4-of-6 free throws during that stretch.
The lead changed several times through the course of the game, with each team leading by no more than eight points.
Prep (6-0) was led by Luke Jungers and reserve guard Casey O’Malley, who each scored 19 points. Rollins and senior guard Brendan Buckley each chipped in 10 points for the Junior Jays, who shot 25-of-44 from the field for 56%.
Southwest (1-1) got 18 points from Smith, 14 points from Jared Bohrer and Tyler Sellentin with 13 points. The Silver Hawks were hot from the field, hitting 25 of 43 shots for 58%, including 11-of-20 from three-point range.