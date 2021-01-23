BOYS BASKETBALL: Brown’s Threes Help North Star To Victory Over East
LINCOLN–(KLMS Jan. 22)–Lincoln North Star senior guard Josh Brown hit a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Navigators to a 57-52 win over Lincoln East in boys basketball Friday night, a game that was heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
While the Spartans led 43-42 after three periods, North Star got a boost from Brown, who hit a three-pointer on their opening possession of the final quarter. Senior guard Kwat Abdelkarim, who had a game-high 24 points, then scored on a layup and Brown’s second three pushed North Star’s lead to 50-43 with 6:19 remaining.
East countered with Brayden McPhail scoring from close to the basket with 1:23 left to close the deficit to 54-52. A missed free throw from the Navigators gave the Spartans one more chance with 13 seconds left, but a layup rolled off the rim. Abdelkarim hit 3-of-4 free throws to seal the win with 10 seconds left.
Brown added 13 points in the win for North Star, who improved to 6-4. East fell to 3-7 and was led by Carter Glenn’s 22 points while McPhail pitched in 14.