BOYS BASKETBALL: Beukelman’s 28 Points Boosts Lincoln Christian Past Lincoln Lutheran

Dec 12, 2020 @ 7:06am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 11)–Drew Beukelman continued to show how he may be considered one of the top players in Nebraska.

The 6-7 Lincoln Christian senior scored a game-high 28 points by connecting on 11-of-19 field goals and 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range, while leading the Crusaders to a 64-47 victory over Lincoln Lutheran Friday night, in a game heard on KFOR.

Beukelman scored the first basket just ten seconds into the game, which sparked an 8-0 start for the Crusaders, who never trailed in the game.  Beukelman also had an alley-oop dunk, off a pass from senior guard Gavin McGerr.

Easton Marshbanks, Christian’s 7-0 junior center, scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half.  He also grabbed eight rebounds.

Christian (2-0) led 35-22 at halftime, but Lutheran (0-1) got a strong performance from sophomore guard Gabe Schmidt.  He led the Warriors with 11 points and connected on two three-pointers to begin the second half.