BOYS BASKETBALL: Beukelman’s 28 Points Boosts Lincoln Christian Past Lincoln Lutheran
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 11)–Drew Beukelman continued to show how he may be considered one of the top players in Nebraska.
The 6-7 Lincoln Christian senior scored a game-high 28 points by connecting on 11-of-19 field goals and 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range, while leading the Crusaders to a 64-47 victory over Lincoln Lutheran Friday night, in a game heard on KFOR.
Beukelman scored the first basket just ten seconds into the game, which sparked an 8-0 start for the Crusaders, who never trailed in the game. Beukelman also had an alley-oop dunk, off a pass from senior guard Gavin McGerr.
Easton Marshbanks, Christian’s 7-0 junior center, scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
Christian (2-0) led 35-22 at halftime, but Lutheran (0-1) got a strong performance from sophomore guard Gabe Schmidt. He led the Warriors with 11 points and connected on two three-pointers to begin the second half.