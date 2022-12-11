BOYS BASKETBALL: Bellevue West Stays Perfect, Uses Second Half Run To Beat North Star

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 10)–A run of 37 points between the final minute of the second quarter and all of the third quarter proved to be the difference in the Bellevue West boys basketball team’s victory Saturday evening at Lincoln North Star.

The Thunderbirds held on for a 75-47 victory over the Navigators in a game heard on KFOR.

Bellevue West (4-0) had scored over 80 points in their first three wins, but had to shake off North Star’s defense close to the basket. The Gators relied on the 6-8 duo of Brennon Clemmons, Jr. and Antallah Sandlin’el, by allowing two made shots over a period of about 7:30 between the first and second quarters.

After Clemmons left the game with an injury, the tide shifted away from North Star and Bellevue West found some momentum.

The Thunderbirds expanded on their five point lead by scoring seven straight points to take a 28-16 halftime lead. A 12-0 run in the third quarter helped Bellevue West distance themselves from North Star ending the final eight minutes of the game.

Creighton commit Josiah Dotzler led the Thunderbirds with 16 points, while teammates Jaden Jackson (13) and Steven Poulicek (12) also scored in double-figures.

North Star (2-1) was led by sophomore guard Lazerek Houston with 13 points, while Sandlin’el finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Click the links to the game podcast.

–Bellevue West at Lincoln North Star boys basketball 1st Half

–Bellevue West at Lincoln North Star boys basketball 2nd Half