BOYS BASKETBALL: Bazil Goes Off In OT To Rally Northeast Past Millard South
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 13)–Pierce Bazil has proven to be clutch for the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball time and time again.
But the 6-4 senior helped pull off one of the biggest comebacks in Rocket basketball history, as he scored 23 of his game-high 34 points in the final 12 minutes of the game to lead Northeast to a 73-60 overtime victory over Millard South Saturday night, in a game heard on KFOR.
Down 46-35 to begin the fourth quarter, the Rockets needed a momentum boost offensively. Bazil, his younger brother (6-6 sophomore Porter Bazil) and Zander Beard each hit three-pointers to help Northeast close the deficit. After the Rockets closed to within four, 55-51, Millard South got a basket from 6-2 junior forward Gage Stenger. But the Patriots managed to only go 4-of-10 from the free throw line in the fourth, allowing Northeast to regain momentum.
Pierce Bazil, who scored 14 in the final quarter of regulation, hit four free throws and 6-7 Connor Renard added one of two free throws. Bazil later blocked a shot and raced to the other end for a layup with 30 seconds left that tied the game at 57 and forced overtime.
Northeast (12-6) went up 61-57 when Bazil converted on four-straight free throws, as part of his nine points in the extra frame. Before that, the Rockets last lead came at 12-7 early in the first quarter just before Millard South finished with a 19-2 run that went into the second quarter.
Down 31-21 at halftime, Northeast responded in the third quarter with a 10-4 run to trail 35-31.
Renard added 13 points and Porter Bazil finished with 10 points for the Rockets. Blake Stenger led Millard North (7-11) with 11 points, while Gage Stenger and 6-4 freshman Will Cooper each added 10 points for the Patriots.
Listen back to the game by clicking below.
High School Sports On-Demand