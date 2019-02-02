BOYS BASKETBALL: Allick’s 26, Third Quarter Run Sparks North Star To Win Over Papillion-LaVista

Perhaps one of the hottest teams in boys basketball may be Lincoln North Star.

Three days after upsetting Class A No. 7 Lincoln East, the Navigators flexed their muscle on a young Papillion-LaVista team Friday night, with a 66-42 victory at North Star, in a game you heard on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM. It’s the fifth win in the past six games for the Gators.

North Star’s 6-7 senior post Josiah Allick set the tone right away, by scoring the team’s first two points on an alleyoop dunk off an inbounds pass under the basket. He finished with 26 points to lead all scorers. From there, the Gators expanded their lead to 22-11 after one before holding on to a 29-19 lead at halftime.

After two straight baskets from 6-3 junior forward Jared Lopez to extend the North Star lead to 14 to begin the second half, Papillion-LaVista countered on a 10-2 run.

Preston Kellogg, Luke Lindenmeyer, Kyle Ingwerson, Jacob Rodriguez and Owen McLaughlin all scored to pull the Monarchs to within six of the Navigators, 35-29 with 3:07 left in the third quarter.

North Star (10-7) quickly responded with a 10-0 to finish the period. Allick scored seven of his nine points in the quarter, plus senior reserve guard Logun Edwards connected on a three-pointer, as the Gators expanded their lead to 45-29 heading into the final quarter.

A 21-13 scoring advantage for North Star in the final period put the game away for good.

Husker basketball recruit Donovan Williams and Lopez each scored 10 points to help the Gators.

Ingwerson led Papillion-LaVista (4-14) with 12 points, while Kellogg added 10.

