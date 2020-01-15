BOYS BASKETBALL: 19-Point Rally Helps Lincoln Christian Down Boys Town

LINCOLN–(KLMS Jan. 14)–Drew Beukelman and Gavin McGerr became the heroes for the Lincoln Christian boys basketball team on Tuesday night, by scoring 18 points and 15 points respectively to help the Crusaders rally back and beat Boys Town 69-55 in a game heard on KLMS ESPN Lincoln FM 101.5/1480AM.
Beukelman scored seven and McGerr 11 in the final quarter to help in the rally and secure the home win for Christian, as part of a 19-point rally.
Boys Town led through three quarters, leading 35-33 at halftime before a quick pair of baskets pushed the lead to six. It was 50-48 Cowboys after three quarters and a basket from 6-6 center Uzziah Freeman extended the lead to fur.
Christian then took off on that 19-0 run. A three-pointer from Beukelman gave the Crusaders a 56-52 lead with 4:45 to play. Jahad Hart hit a free throw that ended a six-minute scoring drought for Boys Town, but Christian still led 67-53 with less than a minute to play.
Hart led Boys Town with 21 points and Freeman added 15 points in the loss for the Cowboys.