Boyd Named New Head Football Coach at Lincoln Northeast
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–Lincoln Northeast High School on Wednesday announced that Javonta Boyd will be the school’s new head football coach.
Boyd has been an assistant at Northeast since 2014 and will take over the head coaching duties, after Dan Martin recently announced he was stepping down from the position.
“Supporting students and helping them grow through the game of football has been my life’s passion,” Boyd said in a statement. “My life has been changed through strong mentorship of teachers and coaches, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to partner with the Northeast High School community to do the same for young people in Lincoln.”
Boyd played college football at Kansas State, where he was on the Wildcats’ 2012 Big 12 championship team.