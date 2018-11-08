Bill Belichick Mic’d Up Isn’t What You’d Expect, or Is It?

(WILLY J, @willyjwilson) Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was mic’d up during their Sunday night match up against the Packers last week. Belichick, or commonly refereed to as, “The Hood”, just so happened to be mic’d up during that game which the Patriots won 31-17. I personally love it when the players and coaches get mic’d up. It gives you a deeper look into what’s actually going on down on the sidelines and what the interaction is like between players, coaches, and refs next to just watching facial expressions on the players and trying to pick out what exactly their feeling and saying. Now I’m not a Patriots fan. I haven’t watched Belichick enough to figure him out. But when I watched this video of him mic’d up, his attitude and personality during a game sort of caught me by surprise.