Big Ten Cuts Non-Conference Games From Fall Sports Schedule
CHICAGO–(July 9)–The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football and a handful of other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league also warned that it was “prepared not to play” at all to keep its athletes safe. The decision affects more than 40 games, including some marquee matchups like Notre Dame against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, along with NU President Ted Carter and Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos issued the following joint statement on Thursday afternoon:
“We are pleased that the Big Ten is planning to move forward with fall sports. The conference has determined a path forward that helps to mitigate risk and will allow Husker student-athletes to compete on the field and in the arena. The most important thing is the safety of our student-athletes and that of our Athletics staff and coaches, and we appreciate the thoughtful approach taken by the Big Ten. Athletics is a valuable part of campus life, and important to our community and the state of Nebraska. We are fortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as widespread in Nebraska and look forward to safely hosting Big Ten competitions. While there are still many details left to be worked out, we are eager to safely cheer on our Husker student-athletes.”