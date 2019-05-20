Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket Released

ROSEMONT, Ill. –(News Release May 18)– The conference office announced the bracket for the 2019 Big Ten Baseball Tournament, held May 22-26 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

The eight-team, double-elimination tournament begins Wednesday, May 22, with first-round games and continues through Sunday’s championship game on May 26. The tournament champion will earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The first pitch of the 2019 Big Ten Tournament will take place at 9 a.m. (CT) Wednesday when No. 3 Illinois takes on sixth-seeded Maryland. Second-seeded Michigan will take the field at 1 p.m. on Wednesday against No. 7 Ohio State. The tournament will continue at 5 p.m. when No. 1 Indiana plays No. 8 Iowa. The final game on Wednesday will feature No. 4 Minnesota and No. 5 Nebraska at 9 p.m.

Once again this season, BTN will televise all games of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament live, with each game also available on the BTN2Go platform, either online at btn2go.com or through the BTN2Go app. The full bracket can be found attached.