Belmonte Wins PBA U.S. Open At Sun Valley Lanes
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–Jason Belmonte of Australia won the 2020 PBA U.S. Open Sunday afternoon at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, by defeating Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas 226-201.
Belmonte took home a $30,000 top prize and the coveted green jacket. Sunday’s meeting with Simonsen was a rematch of the 2019 PBA Players Championship, where Simonsen won over Belmonte. In Sunday’s matchup, Belmonte converted on a 3-6-9-10 spare to shut out Simonsen.
All 108 competitors bowled 24 games of qualifying over three days (eight games each day), before the field was cut to the top 36 for the eight-game Cashers’ Round. Each day of qualifying featured a different oil pattern, and a fourth condition was introduced for the Cashers’ Round, match play and the TV show. The patterns ranged from 37 to 44 feet.
Total pinfall for 32 games determined the 24 players for the round-robin portion of the event, and their 56-game totals, including bonus pins, decided the five players for the championship stepladder.