Barada Named New Girls Basketball Coach At Lincoln Southwest
LINCOLN—(News Release Apr. 13)—Lincoln Southwest High School is announcing that Tim Barada has been named the new Head Girls Basketball Coach of the Silver Hawks. Tim succeeds Jeff Rump who is retiring at the end of the year.
Tim served as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Wilber-Clatonia for 17 years before moving to Lincoln. The past 5 years, Tim has served as the varsity girls assistant coach under Jeff Rump at Southwest.
“Tim brings a great deal of experience to the position and has proven his ability to build strong, effective relationships with players, with the goal of seeing the athletes develop and be successful beyond their years at Southwest. Tim has helped develop our culture at Southwest and will continue to provide our student-athletes with a great learning experience.”