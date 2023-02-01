Arbitration Lawsuit Filed By Rhule Against Former NFL Team

LINCOLN–(KFOR/CBS Sports Feb. 1)–An arbitration lawsuit has been filed by new Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule against the NFL’s Carolina Panthers for severance pay.

A report from CBS Sports on Wednesday said the suit claims the Panthers are refusing to pay the severance to Rhule, after he was fired by the organization as their head coach before taking the head coaching job at Nebraska. CBS Sports also reports the Panthers will argue that Rhule’s contract with Nebraska is a violation of the NFL’s anti-tampering policy that refers to contracts with a new club.

Rhule had signed a seven-year deal with Carolina worth over $60-million back in January 2020, but was fired in October 2022. His contract with Nebraska will pay him $74-million in base salary over the next eight years.

The arbitration suit is expected to wrapped up in the coming weeks.