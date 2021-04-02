Apparently The PAC-12 Might Be Looking At Bill Moos For Their Commissioner Job
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
SOURCE – Four of the names receiving initial consideration are:
— Randy Freer, the former Fox Network Group president who negotiated the company’s Tier 1 media rights deal with the Pac-12 and helped create the new Big East conference in his role at Fox.
— Oliver Luck, the former West Virginia athletic director and NCAA executive vice president who has run two professional leagues, NFL Europe and the XFL.
— Bill Moos, who played football at Washington State, served as athletic director in Pullman and Eugene and is currently leading Nebraska’s department.
— Gloria Nevarez, the former Pac-12 senior associate commissioner who left in 2018 to take charge of the West Coast Conference.
“There is some thought that she would provide a level of continuity,” a source said. “Some are interested in maintaining a connection to the campuses.”
By Will Wilson – Well it looks like Bill Moos is getting some run over in the Pac-12. Larry Scott stepped down last week and now they are looking for a new commissioner, and according to The San Jose Mercury News, they are looking at Bill Moos among others. It makes sense why they are looking at Moos, especially when you look at his time in the Pac-12.
Personally and selfishly, I don’t want Moos to leave. The dude is big time and he has already proved he is fit to run a big and highly profitable athletic department. He got Frost, Hoiberg and Bolt to Nebraska and three years after he took the job, that sexy athletic complex was announced. I get a feeling that Moos has power, and I feel like Nebraska needs that especially in the Big Ten, where in the past two seasons, Nebraska’s reputation has declined.
Do I think Moos would take this job? Yes, only because of the amount of time of his life he’s spent on the west coast and in the Pac-12. But I think the percentage of Moos taking the job is lower than him staying here. Remember, in his introductory press conference, he said this is a job that people chase, and that he was one of those people who chased it. But then again, we’ve all heard that the whole Oklahoma game fiasco was Frost going behind Moos’s back so who knows what’s going on over on campus right now. Nonetheless, I like Moos as an athletic director and I think that won’t change anytime soon.