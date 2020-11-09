AP Preseason Men’s College Basketball Poll Ranks Creighton At No. 11
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Nov. 9)–The Creighton men’s basketball team is ranked 11th in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll, its highest preseason AP ranking ever.
Monday’s announcement marks just the fourth time in program history the writers have voted CU to the top-25 in the preseason, joining 2006-07 (No. 19), 2012-13 (No. 16) and 2016-17 (No. 22).
Creighton is one of two BIG EAST Conference schools in the poll, joining No. 3 Villanova. Gonzaga is atop the poll, just ahead of Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa.
Creighton finished last season ranked No. 7 nationally in the final AP poll released on March 18, 2020, matching the best ranking in program history done twice previously (Jan. 16, 2017 and March 10, 2020).
Creighton has now been ranked 97 times in program history, with 69 of those under the direction of Greg McDermott. Creighton is 120-46 all-time as a ranked team, including an 86-34 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in eight of McDermott’s 11 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival.
Creighton is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic with a game against South Dakota State in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Associated Press Top 25
Preseason Poll • Nov. 9, 2020
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Gonzaga (28) 0-0 1541
2 Baylor (24) 0-0 1,540
3 Villanova (11) 0-0 1501
4 Virginia (1) 0-0 1364
5 Iowa 0-0 1273
6 Kansas 0-0 1221
7 Wisconsin 0-0 1150
8 Illinois 0-0 1105
9 Duke 0-0 1073
10 Kentucky 0-0 1038
11 Creighton 0-0 922
12 Tennessee 0-0 919
13 Michigan State 0-0 820
14 Texas Tech 0-0 790
15 West Virginia 0-0 651
16 North Carolina 0-0 465
17 Houston 0-0 438
18 Arizona State 0-0 402
19 Texas 0-0 380
20 Oregon 0-0 375
21 Florida State 0-0 351
22 UCLA 0-0 336
23 Ohio State 0-0 270
24 Rutgers 0-0 190
25 Michigan 0-0 160
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1.