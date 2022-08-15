Alternate Nebraska Football Uniform To Honor 1983 Team

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–The Nebraska football team on Monday unveiled their alternate uniform for the 2022 season, which pays tribute to the 1983 team that fell to Miami in the national championship game at the Orange Bowl.

While the alternate uniform is very much identical to the current jerseys the Huskers wear, the mesh stands out more on the jersey, plus the “N” on the shoulders resemble the ones on the 1983 jerseys. The uniform pants will have the dual red stripes along the sides.

The 1983 team, coached by Tom Osborne and led by quarterback Turner Gill, running back and Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier, and wide-receiver Irving Fryar, was nicknamed “The Scoring Explosion” for the number of points the offense scored against opponents that season.