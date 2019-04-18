Akenten Leaving Husker Men’s Basketball Team

Another departure from the Nebraska men’s basketball team.

Via Twitter on Wednesday, sophomore guard Nana Akenten announced he was leaving the Husker program.

Akenten wrote, “These past two years I’ve spent at the University of Nebraska has played a major role in shaping me into the man I am today. I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by Coach Miles and his staff. Thank you to all the fans for the endless love and support. My teammates will be my brothers for life and Lincoln will always hold a special place in my heart. After talking with my family and coaches, I will be transferring from the University of Nebraska.”

Akenten is a sophomore guard from Bolingbrook, Illinois. He played in 28 games this past season for the Huskers averaging 4.3 ppg.