Ager Golf Course Recognized by Nebraska PGA

The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of Nebraska has recognized Lincoln’s Ager Golf Course as the 2018 Facility of the Year.

Ager is the first municipal golf course to win the award. The course is open to all golfers with a focus on the junior and beginning golfer by offering affordable programs including PGA-instructed classes.

“Ager Golf Course is truly a community golf course providing all residents of any skill level the opportunity to learn and play,” said Joe Canny, Lincoln City Golf Player Development Supervisor. “We have programs for all ages but specialize in great instructional camps for the young golfers of Lincoln. If you haven’t been to Ager in a while, we’d love to have you visit and check out our fun clubhouse, fantastic course conditions and first class golf instruction.”

The PGA’s criteria for the award include innovative approaches to the golf industry’s changing landscape, promotion and growth of the game, customer service, service to the PGA, recognition by local PGA members as an outstanding facility, and involvement in local charitable organizations.

“Located in the heart of Lincoln, Joe and his team are providing exceptional golf experiences for those 7 to 77,” said David Honnens, Nebraska PGA Director. “Their mantra of providing a great, affordable golf experience not only is appealing to those who have never taken up the game, but an opportunity retain customers through their award winning programs.”

