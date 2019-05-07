A Reds / Giants Game Was Delayed By…Bees

A baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati was delayed yesterday . . . by a SWARM OF BEES.

It was bad enough that the umpires pulled the players off the field, while professionals tried to break up the swarm.

Reds player Derek Dietrich also got into the action, by putting on a white coat, and going out to spray something at the bees . . . or at least pretend to.  It seemed like it was more of a joke than actual heroics.

The delay lasted about 18 minutes.

So why did these bees show up to a Reds game?  Well according to the Internet, this time of year some hives swell in number and create swarms that go in search of new homes.  And maybe this swarm got a little lost after being attracted to all the sugary sweets at the game?

 

In the same game, Giants pitcher Pablo Sandoval became the first player since 1905 to hit a home run, steal a base, and pitch a scoreless inning in the same game.

 

